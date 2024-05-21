Fresno eye care provider now offering unique lens technology

The procedure is for anyone 21 to 45 years old who meets a certain range of nearsightedness or astigmatism.

A Fresno eye care provider is offering a new option for those with vision problems, such as nearsightedness or astigmatism.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a big day for EYE-Q.

Starting Monday, patients now have a new option when it comes to vision correction.

Say goodbye to glasses, contacts and even LASIK.

"It's an implantable collamer lens that's intended to help reduce or eliminate nearsightedness and astigmatism to patients who otherwise may not qualify for refractive surgery," says Dr. Frank Bishop.

Dr. Bishop performed three EVO ICL surgeries on Monday morning.

The procedure is for anyone 21 to 45 years old who meets a certain range of nearsightedness or astigmatism.

It's a minimally invasive procedure.

The doctor will create a small opening in the cornea, then insert the lens, which is a blend of polymer and collagen.

"It doesn't have any reaction within the body within the eye," Dr. Bishop said. "It makes it very safe and inert."

It takes about 30 minutes, and patients will usually notice a difference in their vision immediately.

Dr. Bishop says EVO ICL is an FDA-approved lens technology that gives more people access to -- what he calls -- visual freedom.

It's also reversible.

"With this procedure, we're not removing anything," Dr. Bishop said. "We're just placing a removable lens into the eye. That lens will stay in the eye as long as it needs to."

EYE-Q already has patients waiting to have the EVO ICL procedure done.

However, it is not covered by medical insurance.

