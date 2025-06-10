Fresno inmate charged with additional murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man already in custody is now being charged with a central Fresno murder.

Police identified 35-year-old Michael Fitch as a suspect in the shooting death of 47-year-old Ursolo "Frank" Sermeno.

In January 2022, police responded to reports of a disturbance inside an apartment near Winery and McKinley Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found Sermeno unresponsive with several gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital while the suspects remained at large.

"Last week, we received information that we did receive a DNA hit implicating someone responsible or possibly responsible for that homicide by the name of Michael Fitch," FPD Lt. Brian Valles said.

He is currently in custody for a separate 2021 homicide.

Fitch is now facing additional charges of murder and home invasion.

Despite the charges, detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.

