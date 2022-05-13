Man arrested in connection to 2021 southeast Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have made an arrest in a southeast Fresno murder last year.32-year-old Michael Fitch was taken into custody Thursday -- he's accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Cory Smith.Back on March 1, 2021, officers were called to the area of Pierce and Montecito around 4 am in what was determined to be a failed robbery and carjacking attempt.Authorities found Smith suffering from several gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.Following a months-long investigation, Fitch was located driving a car near Maple and Butler.Officers quickly surrounded Fitch and his passenger before taking them into custody without incident.