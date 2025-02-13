Fresno Mission opens up its new housing center

The City Center, is a one-stop shop, bringing together over 20 non-profits, schools, ministries and specialists to one place.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With colorful décor, spacious rooms, and a brand-new soccer field, Fresno Mission's Family Center is officially open.

"It doesn't look like any other shelter in the entire country," Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine said.

The City Center, the first of its kind in the nation, is a one-stop shop, bringing together over 20 non-profits, schools, ministries and specialists in one place.

In just the last year, it served over 35,000 people.

The Family Center is the final piece to the multi-million dollar project, offering vital crisis housing to the most vulnerable.

"People that come from our streets, they have more than one issue. Some of them have different acuity levels of mental health issues," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "They have food insecurity, housing insecurities they have health needs, and they have the families."

The new building sits four stories high, complete with counseling rooms and even a social area designed to feel like a high-end hotel.

The mission has already received over 200 applicants to fill the 73 rooms available.

Dildine says Fresno ranks 11th in the Nation in Youth Homelessness. His goal is to bring the overlooked demographic to the forefront.

"So often services are geared towards the adults, but we are focusing on the kids. This is really an underserved area is really youth homelessness," Dildine said. "They need things entirely different as homeless adults, and most state and federal policy is all focused on the adults."

Erik McLaren was only 19 when he became homeless. He says if it wasn't for Fresno Mission, he would still been living on the streets.

"I had no clue what I was going to do. I just got lucky enough to know the right people and have the resources to know where to go," McLaren said. "With a family center alone, with the city center here, with the amount of resources that are here for everyone, it's going to change lives."

The Fresno Mission will host another ribbon cutting this Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. The event will be open to the public and include tours, dinner and a community prayer.

