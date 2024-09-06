Fresno native Xavier Worthy shines with 2 touchdowns in debut with Chiefs

Fresno native Xavier Worthy helped the Kansas City Chiefs secure a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, Worthy zoomed past the Ravens' defense to score a touchdown on his first NFL touch on a 21-yard run.

The Central High alum would find the end zone again on a 35-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second half of the game.

Worthy's second touchdown would extend the Chiefs' lead, which was almost lost in the final moments.

Ravens' receiver Isaiah Likely came close to tying the game with a touchdown pass in the final play.

After a review, it was ruled that Likely's toe touched the backline, making him out of bounds.