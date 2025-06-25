Fresno Police ask public for help in solving two recent homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Police search is now underway for Raymond Ornelas Torres, who is considered armed and dangerous and wanted for murder.

"Detectives worked all weekend on this case," Lieutenant Brian Valles said.

Valles revealed the 41-year-old suspect Tuesday, four days after Julian Garcia died, following a night of drinking. Investigators say the men argued when Torres gunned him down.

"There currently is a warrant in the system for his arrest," Valles said of Torres.

It all unfolded in a busy apartment complex near South Plumas and East Lorena Avenue.

"It was scary," neighbor Maricella told Action News on Friday. "When I (saw) they were washing, I thought it was a shooting."

Police say the accused killer is on the run.

"Mr. Torres has not been located," Valles said. "We're asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts or any other additional information on this case to please call Fresno Police."

Action News asked about where Torres could be.

"We've checked several locations in Fresno," Valles said. "There's a possibility he could still be here, but there's a possibility he could be down south in the Southern California area."

As police search for Torres, they are also seeking tips for another killing.

Elias Santiago Pedro was pronounced dead after an apparent assault in a Southwest Fresno alley Sunday night near the makeshift garage where he lived.

"We believe that he was assaulted and died from blunt force trauma," Valles said. "Other than that, we have no suspect information, so we really need that assistance."

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

"Even if somebody may think it's minuscule or really doesn't matter, we follow up on all information," Valles said. "Those are the leads that we need."

The two killings bring the City of Fresno up to 11 homicides this year, compared to 13 at this time last year.

