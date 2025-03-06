Fresno Police Department honors dozens of officers, including sergeant who survived ambush

Dozens of Fresno police officers were honored for their service Wednesday.

Dozens of Fresno police officers were honored for their service Wednesday.

Dozens of Fresno police officers were honored for their service Wednesday.

Dozens of Fresno police officers were honored for their service Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Fresno police officers were honored for their service Wednesday, including several for decades on the force, taking guns off the streets, and saving lives.

"The two mothers said they were asleep and unaware of the fire that was engulfing their home until Officer Lyon knocked on the door and woke them," Sergeant Bill Dooley said.

The moment honoring Sergeant George Imirian brought everyone to their feet.

"For his amazing acts of courage, compassion, and heroism, receiving the Medal of Valor and the Van Meter Award for being injured in the line of duty, George Imirian," Captain Joe Alvarez said.

Imirian was recognized publicly for the first time four months after an ambush-style attack nearly took his life.

RELATED: Suspect in shooting of Fresno police officer and homicide identified

"Sergeant George Imirian pulled around the corner to 7th and Verrue and was working on his computer," Alvarez said.

"At that location, the suspect from the homicide drove up to his car, pulled parallel to the vehicle, and exited the car. He immediately began firing a high-powered AR-15 style pistol at the sergeant."

Bodycam video captured what happened next.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body camera video shows deadly shootout between Fresno Police and homicide suspect

Imirian, with bullets in his leg, pursued the suspect and called for help.

"Despite being seriously wounded, Sergeant Imirian recognized the danger to the public," Alvarez said. "But more importantly, in talking to him, he recognized the danger to his officers."

Those officers were also recognized as they received medals alongside Imirian.

Alvarez believes their teamwork exemplifies a commitment to public safety and each other.

"One officer drew gunfire, another ran through gunfire, taking rounds just to get to his sergeant, while another braved the individual that was armed and also shooting," he said.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.