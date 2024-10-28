Officials to provide update on Fresno police officer shot during homicide investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is expected to provide an update on the officer who was shot over the weekend.

The incident started when Interim Chief Mindy Casto says several officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in a neighborhood near Platt Avenue and Eighth Street on Saturday. They would ultimately find a man in the area dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Mario Ternora.

As they were investigating, authorities say the suspect, who has been identified as Andy Morales, drove by officers at around 6:30 pm and began shooting at them, hitting a Sergeant as he sat in his patrol vehicle.

Casto described the shooting as an ambush and said the suspect fired at a close distance.

The Sergeant, a 21-year veteran of the department, was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno, where he is being treated for injuries to his lower body.

He is still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

Morales was injured when officers returned fire and died at the hospital.

The press conference will be held at 11 am. We will be streaming the event.