Fresno Police need your help finding the killer of 24-year-old Taylor Washington

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are asking for your help to find the person who killed 24-year-old Taylor Washington back in April.

Washington was shot and killed on April 10 in the area of Bardell and George Avenues in southwest Fresno.

Investigators found Washington in the backyard of a nearby home shortly after five o'clock that night, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings and found several cars with bullet holes.

They've been actively pursuing leads in this case and believe several people were in the area at the time.

If you have any information about this case or know who killed Taylor Washington, please call the Fresno Police Department.

And if you want to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.