Fresno State basketball analyst Marc Q. Jones breaks down Thunder's first NBA title

For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals came down to a decisive Game 7.

For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals came down to a decisive Game 7.

For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals came down to a decisive Game 7.

For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals came down to a decisive Game 7.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals came down to a decisive game 7.

Fresno State basketball analyst Marc Q. Jones joined Action News in studio to break down the Thunder's 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers.