Fresno State Diamond 'Dogs headed back to NCAA Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season after earning an automatic bid for winning the Mountain West Championship.

The Diamond 'Dogs are headed to the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by No. 15 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium, the NCAA announced Monday morning. Fresno State earns the No. 4 seed and will challenge top-seeded UCLA on Friday at 1:00pm PT.

The 'Dogs make up an all-West Coast grouping in the LA regional with UC Irvine and Arizona State.

Fresno State (31-27, 18-12 MW) makes it second straight regional appearance under Head Coach Ryan Overland and the 37th overall in program history.

Action News asked Overland if he finds any similarities with the 2008 National Championship team that he played for under then-Head Coach Mike Batesole.

"I get that question a lot," Overland said. "People look for that similarity, and if there was something you could bottle up and say, 'Hey, here's how you do it, but it doesn't work like that.'"

Overland says every team has to create its own way to do it.

"This team is extremely close," Overland said. "They've got some bonds that run really deep, and they truly play for each other and the team."

The 'Dogs made their Los Angeles Regional debut in 2011, joining USF, UC Irvine, and host UCLA.

The field of 64 teams includes 30 automatic bids and 34 at-large bids selected by the NCAA committee.

For more information on the 2025 NCAA Baseball Championship, visit the NCAA website

2025 NCAA Los Angeles Regional Schedule

Friday, May 30

Game 1: UCLA vs. Fresno State at 1 p.m. (PT) - ESPN+

Game 2: UC Irvine vs. Arizona State at 6 p.m. (PT) - ESPNU

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 (Broadcast and time TBD)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 (Broadcast and time TBD)

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 (Broadcast and time TBD)

Sunday, June 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 (Broadcast and time TBD)

Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (if necessary) (Broadcast and time TBD)

