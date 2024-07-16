Fresno State to be featured in EA Sports College Football 25

After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans will finally get to play as their favorite team in the revamped and much-anticipated video game, EA Sports College Football 25.

After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans will finally get to play as their favorite team in the revamped and much-anticipated video game, EA Sports College Football 25.

After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans will finally get to play as their favorite team in the revamped and much-anticipated video game, EA Sports College Football 25.

After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans will finally get to play as their favorite team in the revamped and much-anticipated video game, EA Sports College Football 25.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wait is over - almost.

After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans will finally get to play as their favorite team in the revamped and much-anticipated video game, EA Sports College Football 25.

The official release date is set for Friday, July 15, but those who bought the 'deluxe' version or have an EA Play membership got their hands on the game as early as Monday.

This year's cover features Texas' QB Quinn Ewers, Colorado's WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Michigan's RB Donovan Edwards with the Cotton Bowl as the backdrop.

For months, Fresno State football players have expressed their desire to see themselves in action for the first time.

Back in June, Cowboys WR and former Bulldog WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper told Action News he's been waiting to play as Fresno State's preseason All-MW Senior RB Malik Sherrod.

How did we get here?

Back in 2013, EA Sports was forced to discontinue their college football video games after the Keller v. Electronic Arts Inc. case.

The court ruled that a player's likeness could not be used for video games without compensation.

Flash forward to 2021 - everything changed.

In June of that year, the Supreme Court upheld a district court ruling that the NCAA rules limiting education-related compensation violated section 1 of the Sherman Act - an anti-trust act that outlawed monopolistic business practices.

The NCAA then voted to allow student-athletes to receive compensation in change for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

EA Sports College Football 25 will be available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox (X and S series).

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.