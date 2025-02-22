Fresno State Men's Basketball players allegedly tied to sports gambling, ESPN sources say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has removed one player from the men's basketball team and suspended two others as the school has drawn scrutiny for potential ties to sports gambling, ESPN sources say.

Fresno State learned of the alleged gambling via a tip, which then launched an internal investigation. The school then got the NCAA involved.

In a statement released on Saturday, Fresno State Athletics announced men's basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are 'being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter."

"The University and Athletics Department will have no further comments regarding the matter at this time," Fresno State Athletics said.

A third and now former Bulldogs player, Mykell Robinson, is also under investigation. Robinson has also been out since January and is no longer on the team.

The loss of Weaver, Collins and Robinson now adds more depth issues for first-year head coach Vance Walberg's Bulldog roster.

Fresno State men's basketball (5-22, 1-15 MWC) is currently on the road taking on Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC).

