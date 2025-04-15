Fresno State students give back during spring break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Fresno city streets, past the orchards, is a group of Fresno State students spending their Spring Break at Scout Island- an outdoor education Center.

The group of students is part of the Alternative Break program in the Jan and Bud Richter Center at the university.

It's a program that connects students to the community and offers them volunteer experience.

"We get to work on an education site, so impact the youth while also helping impact the environment," said student leader Rachel Mancebo.

On Monday, the group was searching for items with Scout Island's outdoor educator Clary Creager.

Creager said she's having the students build an insect home- an important task for the education center. The insect habitat will live on the 85 acres of land at Scout Island.

"I want them to design it and put it together. Because the collective wisdom of those smart, nice, enthusiastic people is gonna make it way better. And that's what they do, they make this place way better," said Creager.

The program not only offers students hands-on experience, but program organizers say it also encourages the scholars to be reflective of the community they're serving.

It's an opportunity Fresno State student Oscar Sanchez is grateful for.

Sanchez said he's passionate about conservation and improving the environment around him.

"Being out here and just having other teammates who also have that same energy of wanting to give back without anything in return is inspiring, it's really inspiring," said Sanchez.

The students will be volunteering their time through Wednesday.

