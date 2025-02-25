Fresno State students react to basketball players sports gambling allegations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State basketball is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"Disappointing, yeah for sure. We sort of just started making fun of the program a little bit, it takes away the seriousness of what they're trying to do," said Branden Hunter, a Fresno State student.

Action News learned three players on the Fresno State Bulldogs basketball team were allegedly partaking in sports gambling.

Mykell Robinson, who has been off the roster since January, and Jalen Weaver, who is the latest to be cut, are being accused of betting against the team.

Zaon Collins is being investigated for betting on pro sports teams.

The University was alerted to the gambling via a tip, which Action News has learned came from head coach Vance Walberg. The school launched an internal investigation, which was turned over to the NCAA.

Student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff members are prohibited under NCCA rules from betting on sports.

"What is concerning is that they were betting and that does bring the team aspect down, like what were these guys doing," said Fresno State student Tyler Bare.

Fans said this has made an already abysmal season, even worse.

"It has been some time since they've done well as a program. But it's kind of hard to get things going when they're switching coaching, coaching styles, that sort of thing so often. But then this, again, it's like, again, it's probably gonna be like another coach that's gonna have to be hired, that sorta thing. It sort of just puts another dent in the program," said Hunter

In an attempt to achieve success, Fresno State brought in Coach Walberg, who recruited Collins in the offseason of 2024.

At the time, it was called a second chance for Collins, after he pleaded guilty of felony reckless driving in 2023, in connection with the 52-year-old Eric Echevarria when he was behind the wheel.

The point guard was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was released after 56 days.

In September, Action News Sports Director Stephen Hicks had a one-on-one interview with Collins about how he was excited to come play for Fresno State.

"I learned a lot, I got closer to God. Many people don't get a second chance but I'm very blessed and grateful for this opportunity," said Collins.

Action News reached out to several people in the athletics department, but we have yet to hear back.

We also reached out to Fresno State, they said they will not be making any further comment about the matter.

