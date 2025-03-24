Fresno State women's basketball coach Jaime White stepping down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State women's basketball coach Jaime White is stepping down from her position after 11 years with the program.

White finishes her time with the Bulldogs with a 196-156 record, including a regular season championship in 2020 and five postseason appearances.

Before coming to Fresno, White coached at Northern Colorado from 2006-2014.

"Jaime led our program with character and compassion and so many of her student-athletes have earned their degrees and gone on to impact their communities," said Fresno State Athletic Director Garrett Klassy.

White is leaving Fresno State with the second-most wins by a head coach.

"Fresno State has been a truly special place for my family and me, and I will always cherish the memories we've made," White said in a statement on X.

A search is now underway for the next coach. The Bulldogs finished the 2024-25 season with a 19-15 record.