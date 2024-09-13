Fresno Unified aims to improve customer service for staff, students and families with 'Let's Talk'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has rolled out a new tool that aims to give students, staff and parents answers to questions in a timely manner.

There's a new way to get information from the Fresno Unified School District.

Director of Customer Service Brian Wall says the new "Let's Talk" technology is now available for anyone to use.

"It provides really a convenient, efficient way for all our customers. That's parents, students, staff and community members to ask questions, raise concerns or request information," Wall said.

Anyone can log on to "Let's Talk" through an individual school website or the district homepage.

From there, they can select the topic area or submit a general question or comment.

You can include your name, number and email or there's an option to block your information from the district.

Using this system allows the district to collect data about response time and any reoccurring trends.

Interim Superintendent Misty Her says the idea sparked after students expressed concerns about how staff treated them and their families.

Parents also complained about inconsistent answers to their questions.

"We are just not consistent in customer service and it's more than, for me, customer service -- it's about customer care," Her said.

That's why she's made it one of her two goals for her first 100 days, under "Achieving Operational Excellence."

She says she used the tool for instant feedback on presentations.

That includes praise for a good job and addressing questions that were left unanswered.

Her says this same format can help departments and school sites adjust to the needs of students, families and community members.

"I really hope that the people take the data that they actually do something to better what is happening in their department or what is happening at their school site," Her said.

After the district responds to the question, comment or concern, the person who submitted it will be given the option to rate their customer experience.

The district says that's something they hope people do so they can, again, evaluate how they're doing and where there's room for improvement.

You can go straight to the "Let's Talk" website by clicking here.

