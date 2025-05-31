Fresno Unified School District offering free summer meals

It's available to all children, regardless of whether or not they attend a Fresno Unified school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to make sure kids don't go hungry over the summer months.

Starting June 16, free meals will be served at 90 different school sites throughout the district.

Food is available Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm for kids ages one to 18 years old.

It's available to all children, regardless of whether or not they attend a Fresno Unified school.

