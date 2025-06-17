Fresno Unified serving up nutrition during its free summer meals program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This summer, dozens of campuses throughout the Fresno Unified School District are opening their kitchens to children across the city.

The district is serving up nutrition during its free summer meals program now through July 17th.

Staff members expect to provide food for about 10,000 students daily, district-wide.

"Two and a half months is a long break for them so we're thrilled to be able to provide this service for them," said Amanda Harvey, FUSD Director of Nutrition Services.

Meals are offered at no cost to children between the ages of 1 and 18 across 90 participating school sites.

"You don't have to be a Fresno Unified student to come to our meal service," said Harvey. "You will see the same quality of meals you get during the school year."

Fresno Unified School District says it serves 200,000 meals each summer through this program alone, and it claims to do its best to provide locally sourced products for its two entrée selections of breakfast and lunch.

Monday's menu features milk from Producers Dairy in Fresno and baby carrots from Bolthouse Farms in Kern County.

"We're the third-largest school district in California. We purchase a lot of food items. We do try to put that back into our community by investing in local farmers," said Harvey.

Most importantly, it's a way to ensure no child goes hungry.

Last summer, the Fresno County Department of Public Health released data showing just over 16 percent of the population experienced food insecurity at some point during the year. But the summer meals are available, regardless of income.

"It's important parents know about this service, that they know that it's available; that there's no questions asked," said Harvey. "They don't have to fill out an application; they don't need to report anything."

At a time of heightened anxiety among immigrant communities in Fresno, the District is offering this reassurance to families participating in the program.

"There shouldn't be any stigma or fear of coming to our school sites. It is safe; we are a safe location for them," said Harvey.

Breakfast is served in the morning, with lunch offered between 11 A.M. and 1 P.M. The meals do need to be eaten on site.

To learn more, visit the Fresno Unified School District's website.

