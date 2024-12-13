Fresno will not ask about citizenship status of street vendors who report wage theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wage theft is a growing problem statewide. It can take many forms, from requiring workers to clock out without overtime pay to falsifying timesheets. Here locally, street vendors are disproportionately targeted by the crime as many of them are undocumented and fearful to speak up.

"Folks were threatening not to pay street vendors, and then they said, 'I'm going to call the police.' They said, 'I'm going to call immigration on you,'" says Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez.

Asking citizenship status is not the city's responsibility, but with fears heightened, a new resolution unanimously passed by the council Thursday aims to calm nerves and bridge a gap between vendors and code enforcers.

The resolution makes it clear to vendors that they will not be asked about their status during any exchanges with the city.

Councilmember Chavez authored the resolution after immigrant advocates sounded the alarm.

"There's a lot of uncertainty with the incoming administration. Folks are scared. They're more, I think, confused about what the conversation about mass deportations and what it will look like now," says Councilman Chavez.

In Fresno, the City Attorney leads the push to crack down on wage theft, even hiring additional staff to prosecute offenders.

The office also handles code enforcement such as vendors who leave trash behind, don't have business licenses, or violate health and safety regulations.

City Attorney Andrew Janz says even vendors who violate codes do not need to fear his team.

"There has been some concern that vendors have not cooperated with our code enforcement officers because they think that we're going to deport them or engage in those activities," says Janz.

Local leaders say street vendors are an important part of the local economy, and though many are undocumented, they too deserve access to justice.

"For them, this is it. This is like their livelihood. They don't have that security and that relationship with the city, so I think a lot of bad things can happen," says Councilman Chavez.

Thursday's resolution comes after council members approved a new policy in February allowing the city attorney's office to investigate and prosecute wage theft.

The city attorney's website also has a new wage protection program page where you can fill out a complaint form and access resources.

