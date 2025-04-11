Fresno's attempt to prosecute unhoused man under camping ordinance dismissed

Wickey Twohands learned Thursday that his trial as the first person to be prosecuted under Fresno's new anti-camping ordinance was dismissed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A case that would have been the first of its kind in Fresno County was dismissed on Thursday.

Action News was there at the Fresno County Superior Courthouse on Thursday, where "Wickey Twohands" faced a judge.

Twohands would have been the first person to be prosecuted under Fresno's new anti-camping ordinance.

He's one of 224 people who have been arrested since it went into effect in September.

If Twohands had been found guilty, he would have faced a $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail.

The case was dismissed after the judge said the City Attorney's Office failed to bring the case in time.