How to file Fortnite claim after FTC sends more than $126M to gamers charged for unwanted purchases

The Federal Trade Commission is issuing more than $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were charged for in-game items they didn't want -- and here's how people can file a claim.

The payments are part of a 2023 settlement with Epic Games, the Fortnite developer, over allegations the company used "deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases," the FTC said in a press release Wednesday.

The $245 million settlement Epic reached with the FTC also covers complaints from parents who said their children were charged without their knowledge or consent.

In December, the agency issued $72 million in refunds and will now distribute nearly 1 million additional payments via check and PayPal between June 25 and 26.

"Today's announcement brings the total amount of refunds the FTC has issued to consumers related to Epic's deceptive billing practices to nearly $200 million," the FTC stated.

How to file a claim for Fortnite refund

Fortnite players, parents or guardians who haven't yet submitted a claim can still apply for a refund, but the deadline is approaching.

Eligible consumers ages 18 and up have until July 9, 2025, to file a claim online here.

You will need your Epic Account ID and a claim number, which the FTC will guide users to receive through email if they don't already have one.

"We never require people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund," the FTC stated.

The FTC reminded recipients to cash checks within 90 days and redeem PayPal refunds within 30 days. Questions about payments can be directed to the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., via phone at 1-833-915-0880 or by email at admin@fortniterefund.com.