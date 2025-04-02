Charges filed against man accused of murdering Madera Walgreens employee

The Madera's District Attorney has filed charges against the man accused of killing a Walgreens employee.

The Madera's District Attorney has filed charges against the man accused of killing a Walgreens employee.

The Madera's District Attorney has filed charges against the man accused of killing a Walgreens employee.

The Madera's District Attorney has filed charges against the man accused of killing a Walgreens employee.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera's District Attorney has filed charges against the man accused of killing a Walgreens employee.

The suspect, Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, is facing one count of murder with a gun and attempted murder of another employee.

Erick Velazquez was shot to death at the Walgreens off Cleveland and Schnoor in Madera late Monday night.

RELATED: Madera Walgreens employee remembered for "bright smile" after chilling attack

Investigators confirm Fernandez drove from Pixley and told Action News that he admitted to having a "general disdain or grudge against pharmacies."

Fernandez is seen firing a shot at a Walgreens surveillance camera, moments after police said he killed Velasquez.

They say the suspect did not know the victim.

RELATED: Suspected Madera Walgreens killer had "grudge" against large pharmacies, police say

Velasquez's neighbor tells Action News the man was the father of two young children.

The community is coming together to support his family, and a coworker has started a GoFundMe.

Walgreens says grief counselors and support staff are on-site as the store remains closed. It is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Walgreens sent Action News a statement, saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by Monday's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one our team members. Our thoughts are prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time."

