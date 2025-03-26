Funeral for man killed by DUI suspect while trying to help after Atwater crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family and community will come together to honor a loved one who died while trying to help a stranger in need.

Services for 28-year-old Abraham Bustos Guzman will take place Wednesday morning.

Guzman was hit by a car on March 16 on Highway 99 near Atwater.

He was on his way home from work when he stopped to help a driver who had crashed.

Abraham was working to become a police officer in the North Valley before his death.

A memorial service will take place at the Sacred Heart Church on West 13th Street in Merced beginning at 9:30 am for the rosary, and 10 am for the mass.

The burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced.

Several roads will be closed for the procession to the burial site, which will take place after the service.

