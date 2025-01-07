Tuesday's 'General Hospital' episode preempted for ABC News coverage of Jimmy Carter's state funeral

NEW YORK -- The new episode of ABC's "General Hospital" that was scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 7, will be preempted because of ABC News continuing coverage of the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

For stations in parts of the country that air "General Hospital" after the completion of the ABC News Special Report, an encore episode will be broadcast at the show's normally scheduled time.

What would have Tuesday's new episode will instead be presented on Wednesday at its regularly scheduled time.

ABC News coverage Tuesday afternoon will begin with the arrival of Carter's body at Joint Base Andrews. Coverage will continue through the arrival at the Capitol and the service in the Rotunda. For more details about the Carter state funeral, visit this report.

"General Hospital" airs Monday through Friday on ABC. You can also stream the most recent episodes on Hulu.