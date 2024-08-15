Gift of sketching becomes livelihood for Fresno artist

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno native Paige Mason grew up in a family of creatives and realized she had a gift for sketching.

She has taken her talent to new heights by creating original characters, illustrating books, and teaching art at an elementary school.

"So, really, just my whole life was instilled with this passion," said Paige Mason.

When Mason isn't teaching art in a classroom or with her loved ones, she's in her creative space, her art studio in downtown Fresno.

She is a freelance illustrator who focuses on watercolor.

"I have my Bachelor's degree in fine art with an emphasis in illustration. With that experience, I was able to explore with watercolor, and then that really just...I thought, 'This is fun. I could make cartoons and watercolor!'" said Mason.

From a young age, sketching and art were part of her life, thanks to her parents.

"We would DIY Valentine's Day cards and anything we could growing up. My dad is just a natural artist." Mason said.

"He would draw things on napkins for me. To this day, he gives me Sunday comics."

Her social media pages showcase her unique work, from start to finish, like this Christmas Card.

Her talent also brings books to life.

She's illustrated several books, including "I Grab the Mic" and "I Love Everything About Me."

Stories, she says, have an important message for readers.

"Our main focus is the girl here in the middle, but we have these supportive friends who hopefully can resonate with anyone who is reading it," said Mason.

Mason says her little ones often inspire some of her characters.

"It's funny because my daughter, for sure, is always like, 'Is that me? Is that supposed to be me?' and I am like, okay, maybe I need to switch up these characters, but they definitely see themselves in the artwork I make," said Mason.

She hopes her work motivates her children and students to appreciate and respect all styles of art.

"When they leave my art room, I would like them for them to just respect art and be able to talk about it, instead of saying they don't like it ...so really instilling an appreciation for the arts," said Mason.

