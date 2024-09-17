Girl Scout ambassador raises money for workout equipment for Firebaugh residents

She used the funding to purchase outdoor exercise equipment to offer healthy options for people who might not be able to afford a gym membership.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "If you build it, they will come."

It's a popular line from the 1989 hit film "Field of Dreams".

It's also part of a healthy new reality for the city of Firebaugh.

Sonya Bangar, a Girl Scout ambassador with Troop 3391 from Fresno, spent about 10 months raising over $40,000 as part of her "Gold Award Project," which is nationally recognized by the US Military.

Firebaugh city leaders joined Sonya and her family for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the "Firebaugh Fitness Trail."

They also thanked the young woman for all her hard work and dedication.

Now, people everywhere can get in a good workout with the free, outdoor exercise devices.