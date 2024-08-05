Good Samaritan saves drowning person at Lost Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Good Samaritan jumped into action to save a man who was struggling in the water at Lost Lake in Fresno County over the weekend.

Just before 6 o'clock Sunday evening Cal Fire, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and American Ambulance responded to call of person in distress in the water.

When they first arrived on scene, first reponders couldn't find anyone.

"We searched for about 30 minutes until someone called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office back the location of the person which we found them downriver on the bank, not in the water," said Gary Couch with CAL FIRE.

That's because the person, now identified as a man in his 20s, had already been rescued by a woman and brought to shore about a mile south of the Lost Lake trail head.

The sheriff's office tells Action News a woman heard a man yelling for help and sprang into action.

"She immediately got up and put on her lifejacket, like a river float and she was able to get out to the water and get a hold of him and get him to shore safely," says Chris Tullus with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say this was a close call, and while the woman most likely saved this man's life this could've ended worse.

"To do what this good Samaritan did because obviously you put yourself in danger, but this person is alive from it because of this Good Samaritan," said Tullus.

Near drownings and water rescues are common occurrence valley-wide during the summer.

According to Fresno County Fire, they've ran 35 water calls so far this year.

"We respond to them sometimes it seems like once or twice a week we come to either Kings River or San Juaquin River," said Couch.

The lake was packed with families enjoying their Sunday festivities, officials say this is great reminder to never let your guard down around the water.

"If you don't know how to swim, you need to make sure you have a life vest on and our best advice, if you don't know how to swim, please stay out of the water," said Couch.

At this point it's unclear if alcohol played a role. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, his condition is still unknown.

Officials say if you see a person drowning, make sure you immediately call 911.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.