Good Sports: Ayden Fynaut staying close to home with Fresno State golf

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's golf team has quite the recruit on its hands.

"I'm from the Valley, so that's a bonus," says Ayden Fynaut.

Just this past week, the 17-year-old verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Ayden's dad, Daniel says despite recruitment calls from all over the country, the decision came as no surprise.

"He's got his coach here, his caddie's here, his coach is here -- I mean, everybody is here," Daniel said.

Fynaut's development was bolstered by longtime Valley coach, Mike Schy, at Dragonfly Golf Club.

"Mike's been down the road several times with a lot of players, so the perfect person to have in your corner," Daniel said.

Ayden's story starts with a TV.

"My dad just gave me a real golf ball and they just bought a brand-new TV," he said.

At just two years old, Ayden was already driving the ball with power.

Just a few years later, Ayden was already competing.

"I played my first tournament at five, won that and it's been nonstop," he said.

Every time Ayden has played in the Len Ross Memorial Tournament, he's won.

He's also won more tournaments overall to count.

"Once you get the taste of that, that's where it starts," Daniel said.

Off the tee, the high school junior can bomb it, but he'll take his chances around the green.

"Definitely would be wedging and short game," Ayden said.

That touch has also recently put him in the record books.

Just this past weekend, Ayden broke the junior tour of Northern California's lowest-winning score at 15-under through 36 holes.

"Now, I just kind of want to beat that record and make the score go lower," he said.

Ayden is always thinking ahead, so he's reminding himself to enjoy his last two years of high school before heading to the DI ranks.

"It's not a job until you sign the contract and you got to make money for it, so definitely been enjoying because at the end of the day, I've got dinner at the table," he said.

"The way he is and the way he works, it's going to be exciting," Daniel said. "He's going to do big things, especially for the Valley."

Division I is just a start - Ayden hopes you'll see him playing on Sundays.

"The main goal is to get to the PGA Tour and play with the best of the best, so if you've got the grind and work ethic, you can make it possible for sure," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.