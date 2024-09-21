A 10-0 record is already on the players' minds, but becoming the first to win a title would stamp their place in Minarets history.

Good Sports: Minarets High School football team off to best start in program history

MINARETS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Minarets High School has a high-powered agricultural program.

But recently, the Mustangs are making some noise on the football field.

30 miles northeast of Fresno, you'll find Minarets High School nestled in the foothills of O'Neal's.

we're trying to make history at a school that isn't really looked at for sports," said Jabari Gomez, Mustangs senior RB/SS.

After nearly 15 years of losing seasons, the football team is off to its best start in program history with a perfect 4-0 record.

'I think our kids have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder," said Mustangs head coach Shannon Pulliam.

Coach Pulliam says last season was the program's first and only winning campaign at just 6-5.

The mustangs are already on pace to shatter that record.

"When this happens, you know, you always have the bullseye put on your back now, so everybody is looking at us," Pulliam said.

For the players, recognition like they've never felt.

"Walking around campus winning games it feels good," said Broc Bottcher, Mustangs senior OL.

"The pride in this area, our administration, activities, kids on campus - it's just risen," Pulliam said.

Much of that rise on the field has been in the hands of their junior quarterback Torin Wolf.

Wolf is a transfer from Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Through four games, the second-year starter leads the Northwest Sequoia League in touchdowns and passing yards.

"Feel like we're overlooked or not talked about enough. and as we're beating these schools its cool to get the accolades they've been getting," said Wolf.

The mustangs might also have the coolest pregame ceremony in the valley.

Prior to kickoff, you'll find the school's equestrian team leading the national anthem.

"Ignites a spirit in the school that is special and unique," said Tisch Coffman, the equestrian coach.

"It gets a salute, all helmet salute at the end. the whole stadium goes wild it's amazing."

Before that stadium now stands a winning team.

"We want to win 'em all. I mean that's our expectation is to win every football game. Whether we do it or not remains to be seen," said Pulliam.

A 10-0 record is already on the players' minds, but becoming the first to ever win a title would stamp their place in Minarets history.

"It would mean everything to the kids and even the people who are not on the football team," Wolf said.

"Like they say, 'You know it takes a village to raise a family.' And well, it takes this community and this village to turn a program around," said Pulliam.

