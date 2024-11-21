Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno County today and make announcement on job creation and economy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be making a stop in the Central Valley on Thursday.

Newsom will be in Fresno County to make an announcement on job creation and California's economy.

Further details have not been released.

Gov. Newsom is expected to make the announcement at 1 pm.

The governor recently met with President Joe Biden and other White House leaders to highlight his "key priorities" before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

