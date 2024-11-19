Governor Newsom not offering clemency to Menendez brothers right now, defers case to DA-elect

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he has no plans to offer clemency to the Menendez brothers at this time.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent more than three decades behind bars in California after they were convicted of killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Earlier this month, former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended resentencing for the brothers, who are both serving a life sentence without parole.

The push to reexamine the Menendez's case came after a Netflix documentary exploring the crime captured national attention.

On Monday, Governor Newsom said that he will leave the decision up to Los Angeles County District Attorney-elect Nathan Hochman.

"The Governor will defer to the DA-elect's review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions," the governor's office wrote in a statement.

Hochman, who is set to take office in December after beating Gascón in the recent election, said last week that he has a lot of evidence to review before showing his support for resentencing.

The brothers also filed a habeas corpus petition last year, calling for a review of evidence that was not presented at trial, including allegations from a former boy band member who reported being raped by Jose.

The Menendez brothers have repeatedly tried to appeal their convictions over the years, which have all been denied.

The resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is set for December 11.