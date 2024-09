Grass fire shuts down part of Highway 99 in Fresno County

A grass fire has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 99 in Fresno County on Friday night.

A grass fire has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 99 in Fresno County on Friday night.

A grass fire has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 99 in Fresno County on Friday night.

A grass fire has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 99 in Fresno County on Friday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grass fire forced the closure of a portion of Highway 99 in Fresno County on Friday night.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The fire was burning along the highway near Central Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes were closed at Central due to the flames.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lanes due to the closure.

Investigators have not yet shared any details about how the fire started.