Grupo Frontera to perform at Fresno's Save Mart Center this September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grupo Frontera will be hitting the stage in Fresno this September.

With a career spanning more than two decades, the band is known for its pulsating cumbias and heartfelt rancheras.

They will take the stage at the Save Mart Center on September 27th at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10.

You can purchase them through Ticketmaster or at the Save Mart Center box office.