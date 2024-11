Guns found in car during traffic stop in central Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in central Fresno where guns were found inside the car.

It happened shortly before 2:30 am Monday at the Valero at Belmont and First.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over the car for a traffic violation and found the guns inside.

It's not known how many guns were recovered.