Hanford 5-year-old left alone in hot school bus, mother says

A Hanford mother and her 5-year-old son say they are traumatized after he was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes earlier this month.

A Hanford mother and her 5-year-old son say they are traumatized after he was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes earlier this month.

A Hanford mother and her 5-year-old son say they are traumatized after he was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes earlier this month.

A Hanford mother and her 5-year-old son say they are traumatized after he was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes earlier this month.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford mother and her 5-year-old son say they are traumatized after he was left alone in a hot school bus for nearly 45 minutes earlier this month.

"I couldn't help but cry," the boy's mom, Ms. Guerrero, said through tears.

Her son was enrolled in the Hanford Elementary School District's Summer Learning Program.

He was on his way back from a swim lesson when he fell asleep on the bus.

"The principal that was following the bus didn't have a roster, didn't do a head count or anything to ensure that all the students had gotten off the bus," Guerrero explained.

She also says the bus driver did not do a walkthrough of the bus before getting off, leaving her 5-year-old in the bus for 30 to 45 minutes.

"They failed him on every level," she stated.

She says her son was hot and had a headache.

"Of course, everyone apologized and they said the nurse checked him out and he was okay," she recalled.

California law requires most school busses to have an alarm system to ensure kids are not left behind.

Drivers must walk to the back of the bus to deactivate the alarm -- checking every seat along the way.

Guerrero says that didn't happen.

"That's my son and I could've lost him at the hands of the school because they didn't follow their policies," she said.

In part of a statement, the district's superintendent said, "Upon the reporting of the incident, immediate action was taken including medical assessment of the student and a full investigation of the situation."

But Guerrero feels let down.

"I just want to those involved to be held accountable for their actions," Guerrero said.

The superintendent also said in that statement, "Due to confidentiality, I am not at liberty to share details pertaining to personnel actions taken as a result of our internal investigation."

Full statement from the superintendent:

"Hanford Elementary School District takes the safety of our students very seriously. First and foremost, we are incredibly thankful that the student is safe & well. Upon the reporting of the incident, immediate action was taken including medical assessment of the student and a full investigation of the situation. This included reviewing safety protocols & policies with district staff. Due to confidentiality, I am not at liberty to share details pertaining to personnel actions taken as a result of our internal investigation. The safety and well-being of our students, during the school year & during our summer learning program, remains our top priority, and we take this matter with the utmost seriousness."

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.