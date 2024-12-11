Kobayashi has spoken with her family and has assured them that she's safe.

Hannah Kobayashi, Maui woman who vanished after landing in LA last month, found safe, family says

LOS ANGELES -- The family of Hannah Kobayashi, a Maui woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles last month, says she's been found safe.

"We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe," read a statement issued by the family. "This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

No further details were released.

Kobayashi flew from Maui to LAX on November 8 and was expected to take a connecting flight to New York but missed that connection. Aside from a few cryptic text messages, the family had not heard directly from her.

Police later said they believe she missed the connecting flight on purpose. She retrieved her luggage from LAX days later, used cash and her passport at Union Station to buy a bus ticket to the border before walking into Mexico.

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who had been believed to be missing in Los Angeles, crossed the border into Mexico on her own accord and is not the victim of any crime, the LAPD said.

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead last month in a parking lot near LAX. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.