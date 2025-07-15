The "Harrier" is also called the "jump jet" for its ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter.

Harrier jet to be on display at Castle Air Museum in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special delivery arrived at Castle Air Museum in Atwater on Monday.

A Harrier fighter jet landed as crowds gathered to watch.

The "Harrier" is also called the "jump jet" for its ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter, so there is no need for a runway.

The treasurer of Castle Air Museum says the jet appears in good shape since it flew in, which will help speed restoration.

Aircraft enthusiasts from as far as San Jose and Sacramento gathered in Atwater to see the unique arrival.