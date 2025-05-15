Luke Bryan in Central California: What to know for concerts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan is in the Central Valley this week for multiple shows.

The concerts in Atwater and Clovis are part of his "Farm Tour," which also benefits FFA students.

While excitement is brewing, there will be road closures and delays for drivers in the area.

Atwater Concert

Bryan's Atwater performance takes place Thursday night at the Castle Airport at 6 pm. More than 20,000 fans are expected to pack the tarmac.

Merced County leaders believe this former Air Force base is the perfect venue for Bryan's show.

For traffic purposes, the California Highway Patrol expects traffic to be congested from 2 pm to 6 pm, and again from 10 pm to 3 am.

If you're leaving through the Castle Airport Main Gate, you'll need to turn right onto Santa Fe Drive or go straight on Buhach Road.

If you stay on Buhach, you won't be able to turn onto any of the side streets, but you will be directed to Greensands Avenue.

There will be no left turns allowed onto Santa Fe Drive -- that's if you're coming from the Castle Airport Main Gate.

If you're exiting through Spaceport Entry, you'll only be able to turn left onto Santa Fe Drive. Right turns from this exit will not be allowed.

There will be pickup and drop-off zones on Stratofortress Drive.

Clovis Concert

Bryan's show in Clovis will be on Friday at the "Ponds at Harlan Ranch."

The rural Harlan Ranch property that's expected to host several thousand fans for the concert is located south of Highway 168.

The venue is more than a mile and a half away from the Harlan Ranch housing development.

Traffic is expected to be at its peak from 2 pm to 6 pm and 10 pm and 2 am.

You'll only be able to park with a parking pass, and all cars must enter through Thompson Avenue.

That's where the rideshare pick-ups and drop-offs will be as well.

People coming through Highway 168 east will be detoured to Owens Mountain Parkway or Shephard Avenue, and that will take you onto Thompson Avenue.