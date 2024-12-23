The length of the fall was estimated to be about 30 feet onto the snow.

Multiple skiers injured after falling off chairlift at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, officials say

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- At least five skiers are injured after falling off the chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort, officials tell ABC News.

Officials told us it happened at the Comet Express chairlift.

A total of five people were injured, according to fire rescue, with at least three of them resulting from falls from the lift.

Split image show an incident after several skiers fell off a chairlift at Comet Express at Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

The chair the skiers were riding in appeared to slide backwards, eventually striking the chair behind it.

The length of the fall was estimated to be about 30 feet onto the snow.

All five were taken to local hospitals.

A spokesperson said, "The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.