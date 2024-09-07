High heat postpones several Central Valley Friday night football games

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified, Reedley High, and others across the Central Valley are setting back games Friday due to the high heat.

JV games notably the most impacted as those games usually start during peak heat hours.

"At the end of the day heat illness is one of those things that is 100% preventable if we take the right precautions," says Marty Bitter, Madera Unified Athletics Director.

In the Valley, both games and practices were postponed all week long.

"Just this week, we pushed a few of our practices back," says Amani Sua, Matilda Torres High Football Player.

Across the board JV games were most impacted, as they usually start during peak heat, many moved to later times or even different days.

"Tonight is varsity only," says Bitter.

"We saw in Bakersfield, they started at 8:30 last night to make sure that they got that in. I think the main reason was they want to start the JV game probably around 6:30 make sure that got out of the heat," says Ryan Tos, CIF Central Section Commissioner.

This, the first year the CIF has implemented new statewide heat policies, requiring districts to use this special thermometer called a Wet Bulb Globe. This devise reads not just temperature, but wind, sun angle, humidity, and cloud cover.

Madera Unified, using a device even that goes above and beyond called a Perry Weather System.

Reading not just a Wet Bulb Globe temperature but air quality, even lightning. Coaches and staff receive hourly updates at their fingertips.

"It tells them exactly what to do if the heat index is of 87.9, we have to remove our PE. We will move all our PE back inside. If it's football and it gets into the orange and they're in the middle practice, coach will get an alert that says hey we need to go shorts and helmets only we got to remove our full pads," says Bitter.

The Valley is in the third and hottest CIF category. This means that games must be moved or canceled if the thermometer has a reading at or above 92 degrees. For many, this at first could seem low.

"People saw 92. We have to stop playing when it's 92? And some people in our area said we're not going to able to play any outdoor sports. But the Wet Bulb Globe thermometer gives a vastly different reading then what we're accustomed to in terms of Fahrenheit temperature," says Tos.

"There's a whole system in place to keep the students safe, not just shutting it down when it hits the black level of 92," says Tos.

But players say they're out for the 'W' despite the heat.

"It's definitely a lot on the mental and physical aspect, but it's football and everybody's out here to enjoy it and have fun not worried about the heat too much. Just worried about making plays," says Sua.

