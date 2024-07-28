Honor walk held for Visalia teen who died in a motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several photos show 15-year-old Paul Freeman doing what he loved most, riding BMX bikes and motorcycles. But his young life was cut short by a crash in Visalia on Monday.

His family, making the emotional decision to donate his organs.

"Not very many people can be a donor," said Michael Adams, Paul's brother. "My brother does have an option to be a donor, which is going to save other families from going through what we're going through. I'm blessed he gets to do it."

Loved ones gathered at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday, moments before an honor walk taking the teen known as "Little Paul" into the operating room.

"Today we get to gather together and honor him in a walk," said Mikayla Chaney, Paul's cousin. "Where all his loved ones and everyone he's touched gets to see him off."

Before family members made their way inside the hospital, his mother spoke about the gift of life her son is giving someone else. She tells Action News his heart will go to another boy Paul's age.

"It makes us feel so happy that we are able to make another family not go through what we're going through," said Paul's mother, Chasity Adam.

"I hope they know that the heart that they're getting is golden heart."

Chaney fondly remembers him as someone who looked out for others and always had their back. Chaney said the teen had his mother's love, his brother's courage, and his dad's hope.

"If you know him, he was the kid that wasn't going to let you say anything mean to degrade somebody," said Chaney. "He wasn't going to let you make someone cry."

She also takes some comfort knowing Paul's kind heart lives on.

"Knowing that his heart beats somewhere but it's going on," said Chaney.

"He's a great kid and he's going to be up in heaven," said Michael.

A GoFundMe is set up for Little Paul's family. Click here if you would like to donate.

