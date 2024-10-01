The horse was treated before veterinary professionals recommended euthanasia.

Horse dies from illness before race at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second horse at the Fresno Fairgrounds has died before it was set to compete.

The fair's racing director says a five-year-old horse named Tulane Tryst showed signs of an illness this past Friday.

This comes as authorities investigate the loss of a five-year-old horse that went down during a race on Sunday.

Cry me a Runner stumbled in the stretch to the finish line.

The animal rights group PETA shared a video recorded by someone at the race, showing the moment the animal and her jockey fell to the ground.

The rider is okay, but the injured horse was euthanized.

The fair released statements following both incidents expressing sadness over the loss of the horses and highlighting its veterinary care and safety record.

Officials said they had not previously had a horse death at the fair in at least 20 years.

