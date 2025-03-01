2 hospitalized following shooting at Campus Pointe near Fresno State, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two people are in the hospital following a shooting at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.
Fresno police officers responded to the parking lot on Pointe Drive near Primitivo Way just after midnight on Saturday.
Officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say there was a party at an apartment complex nearby and believe the shooting is isolated.
Police have not released suspect information as the investigation continues.