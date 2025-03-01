24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
2 hospitalized following shooting at Campus Pointe near Fresno State, police say

Saturday, March 1, 2025 7:40PM
FRESNO, Calif. -- Two people are in the hospital following a shooting at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.

Fresno police officers responded to the parking lot on Pointe Drive near Primitivo Way just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say there was a party at an apartment complex nearby and believe the shooting is isolated.

Police have not released suspect information as the investigation continues.

