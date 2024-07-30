Housing Watch: What $400,000 gets you in Fresno home market

Fresno ranked 47th among large cities for the amount of home you can get for $400,000.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A three-bedroom home we found in the area of 1st and Ashlan in central Fresno is typical of what you can get for about $400,000.

It has 1,707 square feet and lists for $405,000.

A RealtyHop study shows a $400,000 home in Fresno would get you 1,659 square feet -- that's $241 per square foot.

"One of the best deals in the state would be the Fresno area," says RealtyHop CEO Lee Lin. "$400,000 does get you a single-family home, kind of starter home that's big enough for family, at least."

RealtyHop is an online website which lists properties for sale.

Detroit topped the survey with 5,200 square foot homes available for that price.

On the other side of the spectrum, you don't have to look very far.

"Unfortunately, you know, San Jose, LA, you're only going to get a very, very small kind of apartment," Lin said. "400 to 500 square feet only."

You'd get a three-bedroom, 1,685-square-foot home on Maroa in central Fresno for under $400,000.

It lists for $389,000 and it comes with a pool.

