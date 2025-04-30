How you can help send Fresno State's powerlifting club to world competition

The Fresno State Powerlifting Club is asking for your support. They hope to represent Fresno State and Team USA at the University World Competition.

The Fresno State Powerlifting Club is asking for your support. They hope to represent Fresno State and Team USA at the University World Competition.

The Fresno State Powerlifting Club is asking for your support. They hope to represent Fresno State and Team USA at the University World Competition.

The Fresno State Powerlifting Club is asking for your support. They hope to represent Fresno State and Team USA at the University World Competition.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Powerlifting Club is asking for your support.

They hope to represent Fresno State and Team USA at the University World Competition in Istanbul.

Despite receiving no funding from the university, the student-led non-profit has had their fair share of success.

Earlier this year, the team placed second in the men's division at the university nationals in Atlanta, Georgia, earning them their ticket to the world stage.

Rated as one of the top-ranked schools, the team feels they have a great chance of placing high.

If you're looking to help support the team and cover the costs of some athletes, you can donate to the teams' GoFundMe.

Donations will help to cover flights, hotels, competition fees and official Team USA uniforms.