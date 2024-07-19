WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How Pint for A Pint addresses Central California's need for blood

KFSN logo
Friday, July 19, 2024
How Pint for A Pint addresses Central California's need for blood
Learn from the CEO of the Central California Blood Center on how one pint of blood at Friday's Pint For A Pint Blood Drive can save three lives.

One pint of blood can save three lives.

Starting Friday, you can give a pint of blood and take home free ice cream.

RELATED: Pint For A Pint kicks off at Central California Blood Centers

We spoke with Christopher Staub, the CEO of the Central California Blood Center, about the community's need for blood.

The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive begins July 19 and runs to August 31.

ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Pint For A Pint Blood Drive.

DONOR LOCATIONS

Jenny Eller Donor Center
4343 W. Herndon Ave. Fresno, CA 93722
Friday 7am-6pm
Saturday 7am-4pm
Sunday 10am-5pm

Fresno Donor Center
1196 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710
Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 8am-5pm

North Fresno Donor Center
1010 E Perrin Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 8am-5pm

Clovis Donor Center
645 W. Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93612
Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 8am-5pm
Sunday 10am-5pm

Visalia Donor Center
2245 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277
Friday 7am-4pm
Saturday 7am-4pm

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW