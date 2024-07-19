How Pint for A Pint addresses Central California's need for blood

Learn from the CEO of the Central California Blood Center on how one pint of blood at Friday's Pint For A Pint Blood Drive can save three lives.

One pint of blood can save three lives.

Starting Friday, you can give a pint of blood and take home free ice cream.

We spoke with Christopher Staub, the CEO of the Central California Blood Center, about the community's need for blood.

The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive begins July 19 and runs to August 31.

ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Pint For A Pint Blood Drive.

DONOR LOCATIONS

Jenny Eller Donor Center

4343 W. Herndon Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Friday 7am-6pm

Saturday 7am-4pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

Fresno Donor Center

1196 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

North Fresno Donor Center

1010 E Perrin Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

Clovis Donor Center

645 W. Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93612

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

Visalia Donor Center

2245 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277

Friday 7am-4pm

Saturday 7am-4pm