Pint For A Pint kicks off at Central California Blood Centers

Enjoy new ice cream for a life-saving cause! The 37th Annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive kicks off July 19-21, 2024 with new ice cream flavors. Donors will receive Umpqua ice cream or a voucher for a free pint that can be redeemed at participating grocery stores. Umpqua Dairy is locally owned by Shehadey Family Farms, the same owners of Producers Dairy. Join ABC30 as we take action together about blood donation. One pint of blood can save three lives! The need for blood increases in the summer months, so roll up your sleeve and be a community hero.

Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. This year's kick-off includes five different locations where you can stop by and donate. You can also make an appointment. Give at any Central California Blood Center through August 31st and receive a coupon for a free pint of Umpqua ice cream. ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Pint For A Pint Blood Drive.

Get more details at www.donateblood.org

DONOR LOCATIONS

Jenny Eller Donor Center

4343 W. Herndon Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Friday 7am-6pm

Saturday 7am-4pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

Fresno Donor Center

1196 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

North Fresno Donor Center

1010 E Perrin Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

Clovis Donor Center

645 W. Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93612

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

Visalia Donor Center

2245 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277

Friday 7am-4pm

Saturday 7am-4pm