Man hospitalized after shooting in northeast Fresno, police say

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 pm in the area of Fresno Street and Holland Avenue.

Fresno police say a man in a wheelchair was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his amputated leg.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say witnesses heard a car speeding away after the shooting, but it's unclear if it was involved.

Investigators are still working to get a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.