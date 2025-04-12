IRS, DHS reach deal for info about some undocumented immigrants ahead of Tax Day

With tax filings due next week, the IRS has agreed to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With tax filings due next week, the IRS has agreed to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security.

"This is very, very concerning," Sukaina Hussain at the California Immigrant Policy Center said.

"This is very unprecedented."

DHS officials outlined the new program in a court filing. ICE would submit names and addresses of undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, and the IRS would check that info against their taxpayer records.

"It violates Section 6103 that protects the privacy of taxpayers, that protects the privacy of individuals who are paying into our government," Hussain said.

Valley stakeholders have been warning about the move since February.

They fear that it would target local immigrants.

"It will definitely cause changes in behavior, whether that's participation in paying federal taxes and feeling (fearful to do) that, or whether it's going about their daily activities," Hussain said.

The agreement is worrying some within the agency. The IRS's acting commissioner plans to resign in May, and ABC News has learned other senior IRS officials could leave.

"I think it just goes to show the fact that this is completely unprecedented and against what the objectives of the agencies are," Hussain said.

Supporters of the new agreement say the "government is finally doing what it should," and Republican Congressman Tom McClintock expressed his support during an exclusive interview with Action News in February.

"I believe that all agencies of the government should cooperate to enforce the laws of our government," McClintock said.

He chairs the House Immigration Subcommittee on Capitol Hill.

The New York Times now reports the administration is canceling the Social Security Numbers of some immigrants with temporary legal status.

They were allowed in under President Biden.

"All of a sudden going to lose their status, all of a sudden going to lose Social Security with no basis, with no kind of understanding of where that's coming from," Hussain said.

